BJP washing CM’s residence with Gangajal after I vacated it similar to Ambedkar’s insult: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that BJP’s move of washing chief minister residence with Gangajal in Lucknow after he vacated the house in March 2017, was similar to BR Ambedkar’s insult in Maharashtra’s Chavdar lake where the Dalit icon was assaulted by feudal forces for drinking water from a waterbody.

In an appeal to people belonging to PDA (Pichhde, dalits and minorities) issued on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Yadav said the entire nation knows about the incident that happened at Chavdar lake in Maharashtra. “Feudal people (samantvadi) had beaten Baba Saheb and his people with canes for drinking water from a talab (waterbody) where generally cattle of the elite section used to drink water,” Yadav said.