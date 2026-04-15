BJP washing CM’s residence with Gangajal after I vacated it similar to Ambedkar’s insult: Akhilesh Yadav

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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that BJP’s move of washing chief minister residence with Gangajal in Lucknow after he vacated the house in March 2017, was similar to BR Ambedkar’s insult in Maharashtra’s Chavdar lake where the Dalit icon was assaulted by feudal forces for drinking water from a waterbody.
In an appeal to people belonging to PDA (Pichhde, dalits and minorities) issued on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Yadav said the entire nation knows about the incident that happened at Chavdar lake in Maharashtra. “Feudal people (samantvadi) had beaten Baba Saheb and his people with canes for drinking water from a talab (waterbody) where generally cattle of the elite section used to drink water,” Yadav said.
He added, “That incident of Baba Saheb’s insult in Maharashtra had happened on March 20, 1927. After 90 years of that incident, a similar insulting incident happened to me on March 20, 2017. When I vacated the chief minister’s residence on March 20, 2017, BJP people get the CM residence washed with Gangajal because a person of PDA community had been living there,” former chief minister said in the appeal and added that mindset of feudal people has not changed even after so many year of insult of Baba Saheb.
BJP came to power in UP in March 2017, defeating SP.
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