BJP, state govt to launch 3-day campaign for farmers today

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the eve of his birth anniversary, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Vishal Srivastav)

The BJP will join hands with the Uttar Pradesh government to launch a massive campaign to reach out to farmers amid their protest over the new farm laws.

The three-day drive, commencing from Friday, will include a programme, “Kisan Samvad”, which will be held across the state and will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inaugural day. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and other office bearers will also take part in the campaign to reach out to farmers to convey the government’s message on farm initiatives and clear the alleged rumours regarding them.

The event will also mark the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during which party leaders and other members will pay tribute to him.

With a copy of the two-page handbill, which refers to the PM as “Kisan Mitra”, party workers will fan out to 822 block, 511 gram panchayats and several Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the state as the PM’s speech will be telecast live at over 2,500 places.

CM Yogi Adityanath will be present at Mohanlalganj area of the state capital in the presence of farmers to virtually interact with the PM. State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi will be present in the Saharanpur district, of which he is also the minister in charge.

“We will campaign in over 2,500 places across the state on the first day. We used to render social service on the birth anniversaries of Atal ji. This year, we will also hold Kisan Samvad at a massive scale to reach out to farmers. There are 822 blocks in the state and in each of these blocks, the public representative concerned, including minister in charge, MLAs, MPs and panchayat office bearers, will participate in the Kisan Samvad programme,” said a senior party functionary, adding that Friday’s event is being organised in co-ordination with the state government.

Meanwhile, the two-page handbill displays the picture of the PM with “Kisan Mitra” written below it. Talking about the Centre’s initiatives, the handbill says, “Kisano ke hit ke liye pratibhadh sarkar (Government is committed to the farmers’ welfare)”.

“On Saturday and Sunday, party leaders will reach out to farmers till the block and gram panchayat levels,” said Govind Narayan Shukla, party’s state general secretary and also the programme in charge in the state.

Meanwhile, sources in the government said out of nearly Rs 18,000 crore instalment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, nearly Rs 4,260 crore will be disbursed to the accounts of 2.13 crore farmers of Uttar Pradesh alone.