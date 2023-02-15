BJP to restart urban body poll campaign by appointing panna pramukhs, training

Over a month after the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to hold the urban local body elections with the OBC quota, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to resume its preparations for the civic polls by appointing panna pramukhs and holding training sessions for its cadre.

The appointments will be made under a new campaign which starts on Wednesday.

The urban local body polls were delayed after the Allahabad High Court in December 2023 ordered the holding of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh at the earliest but without any reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The state government later moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order. The Uttar Pradesh government also appointed a five-member commission for providing reservation to Other Backward Classes in urban local body elections.

In the wake of the delay, the ruling BJP had shifted focus on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MLC elections and the much-awaited organisational overhaul of its state unit.

While the organisational overhaul is yet to be done, the party is restarting its preparations for the elections from Wednesday. From February 15, the party will be launching a month-long campaign of appointing panna pramukh and identifying 25 smartphone-using workers in every ward, organising training sessions for the cadre to reach out to voters.

Also, BJP functionaries would be attending meetings organised with ward committees, booth committees, local body in-charge and conveners, party sources said. BJP Uttar Pradesh unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will also be attending these meetings.

The party has deployed senior leaders and ministers in every local body to screen candidates and for campaign management. Party leaders said many senior ministers have been assigned municipal corporations. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya Brajesh Pathak have been made in-charge of municipal corporations in Varanasi and Kanpur, respectively.

In 2022, the BJP had taken a lead over Opposition parties by kick-starting its campaign for the urban local body polls quite early. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had toured all 17 municipal corporations in the state, addressed prabuddha jan sammelans (meetings of intellectuals), launched infrastructure projects and urged people to ensure the victory for the BJP-led “triple-engine government” – at the Centre, state and in municipal bodies.

“Ministers will tour urban local bodies and will hold organisational meetings after Holi. Other senior leaders will join the campaign later as the party is expecting the urban local body elections to be held in May if the OBC Commission submits its report by March end,” said a BJP functionary.

The party leader added that the appointment of panna pramukh and their training sessions will start from Wednesday. So far, the party had been appointing panna pramukhs for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections only.

“The electoral roll of Assembly and Parliament polls used to feature names of just 30 voters on a page and hence a panna pramukh is assigned the responsibility of contacting these 30 voters only. But the electoral roll of local body elections carries 90 names on each page and the panna pramukh is going to have a bigger responsibility. Also, as the electoral rolls of local body polls do not carry photographs of voters, the role of panna pramukh becomes more important to ensure that details of on;u genuine voters are on the list.” said the party leader. The party is likely to appoint over 5 lakh panna pramukh for local body polls.

In the upcoming urban local body elections, the challenge of the BJP is to maintain its dominance in the urban local bodies. In the 2017 urban local body polls, held after the BJP came to power in the state, the party won 14 mayoral seats, 597 corporators’ seats in 16 municipal corporations, 70 chairperson posts and 923 ward members in Nagar Palika Parishads and 100 chairman posts and 664 members in Nagar Panchayats.

In past urban local body elections, BJP had formed a five-member booth management committee to look after preparations at booth level.