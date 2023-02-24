BJP to mark Meghalaya Foundation Day in Lucknow hours before the state goes to polls

The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit will celebrate the Meghalaya Foundation Day in Lucknow on Saturday when canvassing concludes two days ahead of voting for the assembly elections in the northeastern state on February 27.

At the event, the party leaders will interact with the people from Meghalaya living in the state and felicitate them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been invited to the event, it is learnt.

The party, however, confirmed the presence of state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and party national secretary Sunil Deodhar at the programme.

Apart from Meghalaya, people from Manipur and Tripura living in Lucknow have also been invited. The three states celebrate their foundation day on January 21.

At the event, traditional cuisines from the three states will be served to the guests and their local folk dance forms and songs will be performed.

BJP’s Awadh region general secretary Vijay Pratap Singh denied any link of the event with the elections in Meghalaya. “This event is being organised so that Meghalaya people living in Lucknow and adjoining areas feel proud that foundation day of their state is being celebrated in UP. The event will be a cultural exchange with the spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshta Bharat,” he said.

However, sources in the party said that the event is a part of the BJP’s plan to reach out to people of different states living in Uttar Pradesh ahead of a string of Assembly elections and the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

To plan and organise events celebrate foundation days of different states, the UP unit of BJP had earlier constituted a five-member committee comprising Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak, state vice-presidents Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Dinesh Sharma and party state secretaries Subhash Yaduvansh and Devesh Kumar.

Acharya was earlier this month appointed the Governor of Sikkim. Phagu Chauhan, a prominent OBC leader from eastern UP, was recently shifted from Bihar to Meghalaya as Governor because the party wanted an “experienced” hand at the Raj Bhavan in the poll-bound state.

Committee member and party’s state vice-president Dinesh Sharma said that foundation days of different states will be celebrated in different districts of UP in the coming days and all these programmes will be non-political. The foundation day of Odisha will be soon celebrated in Ghaziabad and that of Jharkhand in Sonbhadra, he added.

“These programmes will give a feeling that we all are one India,” said BJP Lucknow Mahanagar general secretary Pushkar Shukla who also termed the event non-political and claimed that no appeal for votes will be made from the stage during the programme.

“People from these three states are in hospitality, nursing and other sectors in Lucknow. The party engaged workers to reach out to them at Lucknow University, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, and other academic institutions.