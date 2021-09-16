BJP to hold agri meet; honour farmers, jawans on PM b’day

Amid the continuing farm protests and BJP governments at both the Centre and states under attack from the Opposition over farmers’ issues, the party has decided to organise a ‘Kisan Sammelan’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on September 18.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to address the gathering at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow along with a host of other top BJP leaders. The party has also decided to felicitate farmers and soldiers across the state on September 17 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kameshwar Singh, president, Uttar Pradesh Kisan Morcha, the state chapter of the BJP’s farmers’ wing, informed that at least 50 farmers from each Assembly constituency in the state would take part in the gathering to express their gratitude to the chief minister for the initiatives his government has taken for their benefit.

He further informed that the PM’s birthday on September 17 would be marked as ‘Kisan, Jawan, Samman Divas’ and each district unit of the Morcha has been asked to ensure the attendance and participation of 71 ‘kisans and jawans’ from each district at the event.

With parties already in campaign mode ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, the outreach assumes isgnificance, especially at a time when farmers’ organisations, seeking withdrawal of the Centre’s agricultural laws, have announced a wave of protests in the state in the coming days.