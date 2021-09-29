BJP takes swipe at Priyanka: She should be in Punjab now

The BJP on Tuesday took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is currently campaigning in Lucknow, holding a series of meetings to lay the groundwork for the upcoming Assembly elections while a fresh political crisis brews in Punjab where the party is in power.

Taking to Twitter, the UP BJP said it wasn’t the right time for Priyanka to be in UP and she should in Punjab, instead, to defuse the crisis in the neighbouring state. The party said, if required, it could also arrange for her to travel to Punjab.

“Priyanka Vadra ji, aap galat samaya par UP aa gayi hain, yeh time to Punjab Jane ka tha. Punjab ka ticket book kar dein? (Priyanka Vadra Ji, this isn’t the right time to be visiting UP. You should have been in Punjab instead. Should we book a ticket for Punjab?” read the post by the state BJP.

The tweet came hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

Priyanka arrived in Lucknow on Monday on a five-day visit to review and discuss the party’s preparedness for next year’s polls. This is her second visit to the state this month.

Reacting to the BJP tweet, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, “The tweet by the BJP shows its mentality. Priyanka Gandhi ji is the party’s in-charge of UP and the language used by the BJP does not go well in a democracy.”

(With PTI inputs)