BJP, SP want to make UP polls about Hindu-Muslim: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party of conniving together to give a communal colour to next year’s Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and said that both the parties want the elections to be a “Hindu-Muslim affair”.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the BSP chief also ruled out the possibility of entering into an alliance with any other party for the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

“The BJP government in order to hide its failure and divert the attention from it has colluded with the SP. They are making efforts to raise communal issues like the Ayodhya police firing (on karsevaks) and Jinnah so that the Assembly elections become a Hindu-Muslim affair,” she said.

“Chahe wo SP mukhiya ka ho ya phir Yogi (Adityanath) ji ke jo bayan aa rahe hain, ush se aap logon ko spasth rup se pata chal jaayega (Be it the statements of the SP chief or Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, it will very clear to you),” she said.

“This naturally exposes vested political interests of the SP and the BJP. This is true that the SP and the BJP have always been complementary to each other and their thought process is casteist and communal. So, when the SP is in power, the BJP becomes stronger, but if the BSP is in power, the BJP becomes weak,” she added.

Mayawati’s remark comes in the wake of Chief Minister Adityanath invoking the alleged Kairana “exodus”, and the Ram temple in Ayodhya during his public meetings. SP president Akhilesh Yadav recently equated Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah with freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, attracting sharp reaction from the BJP.

“We hope that people of the state will not fall prey to any of the conspiracies,” she said, adding that as elections draw near, the BJP and other anti-BSP parties start “enacting a drama to woo and mislead people”.

Expressing confidence in forming the next government in the state with an “absolute majority”, Mayawati said that her party would not enter into a poll alliance. “Akele apne bal-boote par yeh chunav BSP ladegi (BSP will contest elections on its own strength),” she said and made it clear that she would be the chief minister if her party comes to power.

“I am quiet healthy to manage the functioning of the party and such things will be decided when I’m unable to do so,” Mayawati replied when asked who would be the chief ministerial face of the party and who would inherit her legacy in the BSP.

Slamming the BJP governments at the Centre and UP for going on a spree of laying foundation stones for several projects and inaugurating “half-baked works”, Mayawati said that it only shows that “the BJP is going to lose the Assembly elections”.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, she said the ruling party is making “baseless” promises as no tax is levied on making election announcements.

Mayawati also hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing him of wearing saffron robes “just for show”. She said that like Adityanath she too does not have any family, “but the difference is that he wears saffron clothes just for show and focuses on people of one particular religion and caste”. My family is people of all sections and religions, she added.

The BSP chief also hit out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that roaming in a rath or attending weddings would not bring him votes.

Not sparing the Congress either, Mayawati said if the party was so committed to women reservation then it should have done something about it when it was in power at the Centre instead of announcing it for UP where the party’s condition is very bad.

“Had Congress fulfilled half of the promises it had made during its long rule, it would not have been out of power at the Centre and in most states of the country,” she added.

—With PTI Inputs