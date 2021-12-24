BJP, SP giving communal colour for votes: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday accused rivals BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of painting a communal colour to the upcoming Assembly elections in UP, and stressed the need to warn people against such designs.

“The rival parties, including the BJP, Samajwadi Party and others, are busy painting a Hindu-Muslim colour to the elections to hide their shortcomings. The BSP people will have to go to every village and every house to warn the people. This task must begin now,” Mayawati, who has convened a meeting of in-charges of all the 18 divisions and all 75 district presidents to review poll preparations, told mediapersons here.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s claims of winning more than 300 seats, the former chief minister asked why in that case were the senior BJP leaders, ministers and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath going all out making announcements, laying foundation stones and launching “half-baked” projects in the state, just before the elections.

“If BJP is not fearing its defeat, then why it is sending its senior leaders and ministers in bulk to campaign in UP. Why do they have to visit each district multiple times and try to lure the public and students? The SP and other parties too are appearing in the same situation. But, the public is not going to get influenced by their propaganda. People have made up their minds to elect BSP to power,” Mayawati said.

On the Centre bringing a Bill to link Aadhaar with the electoral roll in Parliament, the BSP chief said that matter was “very serious” and the government should have held an open debate on the Bill both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “But that did not happen, so my party does not agree with it,” she said.

When asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that his phones were being tapped by the UP government and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that the government hacked the Instagram accounts of her children, Mayawati said, “When Congress was in power at the Centre, BJP made such allegations. Now, Congress is making same allegations at the BJP government… since there is a general discussion, these allegations might be true”.