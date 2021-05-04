BJP, SP claim winning half of zila panchayat member posts

With the counting for the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh extending to Monday evening, both the ruling BJP and opposition Samajwadi Party claimed that over half of the zila panchayat member posts were won by their candidates.

While the panchayat elections in the state are not contested on party symbols, this time both the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) had officially declared the names of the candidates backed by them. The Congress, too, had named its candidates on selected seats.

The BJP on Monday claimed that that out of the 3,051 members of Zila panchayat, 918 of their candidates had won and another 456 were leading.

The SP also claimed that more than 50 per cent of victorious candidates were backed by them.“More than 50 per cent seats declared so far have been won by Samajwadi Party supported candidates. The BJP has lost its ground not just in urban areas but also in villages for their failure to provide governance, especially during the pandemic, and have been exposed,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

“While results are still coming, we will know the exact count on Tuesday,” he added.

The Congress, on the other hand, maintained that they would share the list of their winning candidates on Tuesday.

“The claims of both the SP and BJP are false. While BJP had declared its candidates, the SP had not even properly named its candidates. Both are the victory of independent candidates as their own,” a senior Congress leader said.

Till Monday evening, the State Election Commission had announced results of 2.32 lakh members of gram panchayats, 38,317 gram pradhans, 55,926 kshetra panchayat members and 181 Zila panchayat members.