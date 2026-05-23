War of words: As BJP slams Congress chief Rai for ‘abusing PM’, he says video fake

In a strongly-worded post on X, the chief minister said the comments made against the Prime Minister reflected the “political misconduct and poor culture” of the Congress party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire BJP leadership on Thursday hit out at UP Congress president Ajay Rai for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a purported video of which had gone viral on social media.

While Rai termed the video fake and “AI-generated by BJP men”, and said he would lodge a police complaint, the chief minister said the Congress leader’s abusive comment

to the statement as the mark of “frustration” reflected his party’s “frustration” and “ mental bankruptcy”.

In a strongly-worded post on X, the chief minister said the comments made against the Prime Minister reflected the “political misconduct and poor culture” of the Congress party.