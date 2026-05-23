War of words: As BJP slams Congress chief Rai for ‘abusing PM’, he says video fake

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire BJP leadership on Thursday hit out at UP Congress president Ajay Rai for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a purported video of which had gone viral on social media.
While Rai termed the video fake and “AI-generated by BJP men”, and said he would lodge a police complaint, the chief minister said the Congress leader’s abusive comment
to the statement as the mark of “frustration” reflected his party’s “frustration” and “ mental bankruptcy”.
In a strongly-worded post on X, the chief minister said the comments made against the Prime Minister reflected the “political misconduct and poor culture” of the Congress party.
“UP Congress president’s indecent, unparliamentary and inexcusable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi expose the political values of Congress,” Adityanath wrote.
Targeting the Congress leadership further, he said that even the party’s “Yuvraj” had previously displayed similar political behaviour, in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.
“Congress has now reached the highest level of despair, frustration, and mental bankruptcy. They are no longer even in a position to apologise to the people of the country,” he added.
The remarks came amid escalating political confrontation between the BJP and Congress after Rai’s recent alleged remarks targeting the Prime Minister sparked outrage within BJP circles.
BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The Congress should be ashamed. The language being used by the Congress is deplorable. The party has crossed all limits of decency. There is a competition within the Congress to hurl abuses. The Congress will have to face the consequences of this.”
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also targeted the Congress leadership, alleging that the party was increasingly resorting to “abusive and desperate politics” due to repeated electoral setbacks. He accused Congress leaders of deliberately lowering the level of political discourse and attempting to gain attention through controversial remarks against the Prime Minister.
BJP leaders across Uttar Pradesh condemned Rai’s alleged comments, calling them an insult to democratic values and constitutional institutions. The Congress leaders defended their criticism of the BJP government as part of democratic opposition politics.
Meanwhile, Rai told PTI that he is in Mahoba to meet a rape survivor. “I have come to know about the video. It is fake and AI-generated by the BJP men. I will lodge a police complaint once I reach Lucknow,” he said.
The Congress workers also held a protest in Lucknow and burnt effigies of BJP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Rahul Gandhi.
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