BJP SC wing’s Mainpuri chief shot at, 3 booked

The Mainpuri district president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing was allegedly shot at when he was returning home in the Bhogaon area late Saturday evening, police said.

Gautam Katheria (35) suffered a bullet injury on his shoulder and is undergoing treatment at an Agra hospital and doctors said his condition was stable.

An FIR was registered against three persons identified as Surjeet Rathore, Mohsin and Rahees under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act at the Bhogaon police station on the complaint of Sugreev Katheria, the victim’s brother. Katheria’s family alleged that the attack was fallout of an old land dispute, the police said. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

Mainpuri SP Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said they were looking into all angles. “There was a land dispute between Gautam and the accused,” the SP added. The complainant told the police that Surjeet, Mohsin and Rahees were roaming around their house in a car on Saturday. In the afternoon, he and Gautam went to to buy medicines for their father.

“Sugreev said that they were returning home on a motorcycle when the three youths came from behind and stopped their motorcycle in front of his bike. Surjeet was driving the motorcycle while Mohsin and Rahees were riding pillion. Then they fired on the two,” said a police official. When they raised an alarm, local residents came to their rescue and assailants escaped, Sugreev said.