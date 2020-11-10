BJP rigged polls, will share proof after results: Akhilesh

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with Khazanchi Nath, who was born while his mother was standing in a bank queue during demonetisation four years ago, in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A day before the counting of the votes for bypolls in the seven Assembly constituencies, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the ruling BJP of rigging the elections in its favour.

He said he will substantiate his allegations by sharing video evidence after the results are announced. The former chief minister alleged that the government used the state machinery to prevent voters from casting their ballot.

“We do not have any machinery for the exit poll; therefore, I cannot predict the results. However, I can tell that the BJP has done dhandhli (rigging), dhokha (fraud) and whatever it could by (misusing) the administration. The government did not make arrangements for the election… Instead, it made arrangements to stop voters from coming. After the results are announced on November 10, I will tell booth-wise what was happening. I have videos of some booths and will show what police were doing,” said Akhilesh. He was speaking at a press conference after a number of former lawmakers from the BSP and the Congress joined the party.

Attacking the BJP government over demonetisation, he said that those who never had any black money were the most affected and harassed by the decision taken by the government four years ago.

“We all have the demonetisation data. Those who never made any kind of black money were the most affected. Those who acquired black money have left the country. We have the RBI statistics showing that the entire amount of old currency has reached them. The result is that the Indian economy is not on the level it should have been, and instead it is going down,” said Yadav.

He further alleged that the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes was taken to help the BJP win 2017 the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections. “It was done so that BJP could win in UP. Not only demonetisation, whatever decisions the government has taken have disappointed the people. The BJP has broken the trust of the people of the entire country,” he said.

The leaders who joined the SP were former Bahujan Samaj Party MPs Kailash Nath Singh Yadav and Kaiser Jahan, former Congress MP Bal Kumar Patel, and former MLAs Ram Singh Patel, Sunil Kumar Yadav, Ramesh Rahi and Dhirendra Prakash.

The SP chief also celebrated the birthday of Khazanchi Nath — the child who was born while his mother was standing in a bank queue in Kanpur Dehat post-demonetisation in 2016 — by cutting a cake and giving him gifts. The SP celebrates his birthday every year to mark the “failure” of the BJP government’s demonetisation move.

