BJP president JP Nadda to camp in UP for four days from Dec 25

BJP Vice-President and leader in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Radha Mohan Singh, held organisational meetings in Lucknow on Wednesday and announced that the party’s national president JP Nadda would camp in the State for four days from December 25 to review organisational activities.

“The national president will camp in Lucknow on December 25 and December 26. In the next two days, he will be in one of the districts,” Singh said.

During the meetings, it was decided that ahead of Nadda’s visit, newly appointed regional in-charges and office-bearers will be imparted training on organisational campaigns and activities, keeping the upcoming panchayat elections in mind.

“The meeting took place with regional heads and with other leaders, where the party does not have MLAs. The workshops will be conducted till December 20 at 18 places for the divisional in-charges, who have been appointed recently,” Singh said. Following the workshops, the office-bearers will train the other party members.

According to sources, the aim of these workshops is to train the cadre to counter the Opposition’s allegations and reach out to people to remove “misconceptions”. They will also focus on educating their cadre on farmers’ issues and how the BJP government has implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission for the welfare of farmers.

Sources said the party was preparing to boost the confidence of workers by citing the results of the recent by-polls and Bihar elections. Singh said the results reflect how the party is active even at the grassroots level and that the public stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The results of the by-polls and the Bihar election under the able leadership of Modi Ji have proved that the public is with Modi Ji,” said Singh.

Refuting the Opposition’s allegations regarding the ongoing farmers’ protest and new laws, Singh said the Swaminathan report’s recommendations had been kept on the back burner by the previous government. Actual work on farmers’ welfare began only when the BJP came to power in the state, he added.

