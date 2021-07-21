BJP playing with Azam Khan’s life, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday checked on his party colleague and Rampur MP Azam Khan in Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital, and hit out at the BJP for “playing” with his health. (File)

Khan, a former state minister, was shifted back to the hospital from Sitapur jail on Monday after he complained of breathlessness.

Akhilesh went to the hospital straight from the airport after arriving from Delhi, where he attended the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session on Monday. He was accompanied by SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary.

Slamming the BJP, Akhilesh said what was happening to Khan was unfair. “I have full faith in the courts, and we hope for justice from them,” he added.

The SP chief told reporters, “A team of doctors told me that his treatment is ongoing and that he is healthy. He is getting the best treatment here and I hope he gets better soon… The BJP has done everything possible to make his life difficult.”

Khan tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30.