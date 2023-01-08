scorecardresearch
BJP: Opp can’t tell difference between summit & roadshow

The state is set to host the GIS next month with an objective to draw investment worth Rs 10 lakh crore in the state.

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
DAYS AFTER Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav termed the BJP government hosting summit to attract investment to UP as “mere noise,” BJP UP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday said opposition leaders have no sense about the Global Investors Summit (GIS) and that they cannot even differentiate between such a summit and a roadshow.

In a statement, Chaudhary said there was enthusiasm across the country and even abroad about the summit and industrialists of several countries want to set up industries in UP. “The whole world is recognising the improvement happened in the infrastructure sector in UP but the Opposition has kept its eyes closed. They are commenting on investors summit and road shows but they do not have any sense about this summit. They do not know the difference between a road show and an
investors summit,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary also alleged that the Opposition does not want investment to happen in the state. “Forget foreigners, even Indian investors had run away from UP in SP governments. Also, UP’s local investors felt more safe in other states. Traders were victims of corruption and criminals and hooligans associated with the SP government did extortion from them,” Chaudhary said.

The BJP state president also claimed that the entire state has witnessed “reform” under the Yogi Adityanath-led government. “No criminal element and hooligan can extort money from traders today,” Chaudhary said.

Continuing attack on SP, Chaudhary said that youths did not get job and they had very limited opportunities during the SP government’s tenure.
“Now, when investors are coming to UP due to a positive atmosphere of safety and good governance prevailing in the state, SP is discouraging them by making remarks on UP,” Chaudhary said.

A few days ago, BSP president Mayawati also raised questions over recent foreign tours of UP ministers and officers for holding roadshows there. She had said in a statement that UP ministers were giving more importance to spending government funds on tours of foreign countries for road shows in the name of drawing investments from abroad. She had added that the new habit of making major expenses on road shows in foreign countries was unfortunate.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 01:43 IST
