BJP now trying to divide deities on caste lines, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed the BJP, alleging that after dividing people, it is now dividing gods on caste lines.

Advertising

Referring to Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath’s recent claim that Hanuman was a “Dalit”, she said the top leadership of the BJP has “stooped to such a level for votes that they are not even sparing the deities.”

“First they divided people on the lines of caste, now they are dividing the deities. People need to vigilant against them,” she told a gathering, according to a statement issued by her party.

Addressing a gathering of party functionaries at an event to mark the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, she said following Adityanath’s statement, people have been demanding that Dalits be appointed as priests in Hanuman temples.

She further said that in order to divert the minds of people from the unfulfilled promises, BJP, RSS and their other units have involved in the (Ram) temple campaign. “People want the Narendra Modi government to reduce inflation. Crores of labourers are demanding work and proper pay after demonetisation. Farmers want freedom from loans and women are desperate for safety and honour, but the BJP and RSS are beating drums of ‘mandir zarur banayenge’ (will definitely build the temple). This means leaving behind constitutional responsibilities of public welfare and development, the government is more devoted in the work of temple building, at least till the next elections,” Mayawati said. —With PTI