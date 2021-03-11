BJP not working for people’s welfare, misusing power: Mayawati

Mayawati’s remarks came on the final day of her meetings with the party cadre that had started on February 5.

Accusing the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre of not working for the welfare of people, and misusing their power to crush adversaries, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Wednesday said the prevailing situation was unfortunate for Indian democracy and of concern.

Mayawati’s remarks came on the final day of her meetings with the party cadre that had started on February 5. The meetings were held to help the former chief minister assess the political situation in the state and strengthen the BSP ahead of the upcoming panchayat and local body elections, and next year’s Assembly polls.

Mayawati said if the local body elections were conducted transparently, widespread anger and dissatisfaction among the poor, farmers, and small traders would cost the BJP.

In a press statement, the BSP confirmed that the first session of small cadre meetings to discuss the functioning of the party and election assessment meetings on the situation in different divisions and districts started on February 5 and concluded on Wednesday. At the meetings, BSP office-bearers from 18 divisions and 75 districts presented their committee reports to Mayawati, who made some changes in the division and district levels to deal with the upcoming polls.

Lashing out at the BJP and the Congress, the BSP president said both the parties were responsible for the worsening situation of the “bahujan community” and the poor from upper castes. “It is a well-known fact that every political party has ups and downs, and after being almost extinct for around 70 years since Independence, the BJP today has its communal, casteist and disgustingly anti-people policies on the peak, just like the Congress party. If someone is responsible for the BJP being powerful and in the government, then it is the Congress party and their corrupt anti-people policies,” Mayawati said, adding that if the “bahujan” community and the upper-caste poor want revive themselves then they have to be cautious of those who are greedy and have a “slave mentality”.

According to the Opposition party, at the meetings, the BSP chief directed party workers to celebrate the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram on March 15 like before in their respective divisions. BSP workers in the Lucknow, Kanpur and Faizabad divisions have been asked to reach the Manyawar Shri Kanshiram

Memorial in Lucknow for the celebrations. Those from the Meerut division have to visit the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida.

In January, the Allahabad High Court had directed the UP State Election Commission to ensure that the panchayat elections are held by April 30. The poll notification is expected by the end of March. At present, the state has 826 vikas khands (development blocks) and 58,194 gram sabhas (village councils). There are 7,31,813 wards in the gram sabhas, 75,855 wards in the kshetra panchayats and 30, 051 wards in the 75 zila panchayats. The delimitation and reconstruction of gram sabhas were completed last month.