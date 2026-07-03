BJP President on a two day visit to Lucknow; to hold separate meetings with DCMs Maurya and Pathak
According to sources, Nabin will firsy hold an organisational meeting with newly appointed state BJP office bearers, regional presidents, state morcha presidents, and district presidents to review the ongoing organisational programmes and guide them for the future campaign programmes.
Nitin Nabin will hold a joint meeting with NDA leaders of Uttar Pradesh—including Apna Dal (Sonelal), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Nishad Party (PTI Photo, Enhanced using AI)
BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who will be on a two-day organisational visit to Lucknow beginning Saturday to draw strategy for upcoming UP Assembly elections in conversation with party leaders, allies and RSS functionaries, will also hold separate meetings with deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at their respective residence.
“In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, this visit of the party national president is extremely important for sharpening BJP’s strategy and guide the newly formed team of the state BJP and review the preparations of the party and Yogi Adityanath government for assembly polls. His visit will warm-up the cadre for polls and send some message to senior leaders,” said a senior BJP leader.
According to sources, Nabin will firsy hold an organisational meeting with newly appointed state BJP office bearers, regional presidents, state morcha presidents, and district presidents to review the ongoing organisational programmes and guide them for the future campaign programmes.
he will then meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the two Deputy Chief Ministers, party MPs, MLAs, and Legislative Council members at a five-star hotel to discuss the ongoing welfare schemes of the state government and coordination between the government and the party organisation. Immediately afterward, he will hold a meeting with the UP BJP core committee and later in the evening and also meet meet prominent personalities.
While he will have a dinner meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, the next day Nabin will start with a tea interaction with former BJP state presidents of Uttar Pradesh and get a feedback and suggestions for next assembly polls, sources said. Nearly nine former state presidents—including Vinay Katiyar — are expected to attend the meeting. Katiyar is vocal on the issue alleged embezzlement in Ram temple donation.
Nabin will further hold a joint meeting with NDA leaders of Uttar Pradesh—including Apna Dal (Sonelal), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Nishad Party. The meeting is significant as leaders of allies have started identification of Assembly seats they wish to contest.
BJP chief will later hold separate discussions with Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at their respective residences. Later, he will visit local RSS office for a meeting with the key functionaries of RSS and its affiliates.
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Nabin will also address Shakti Kendra Convenors at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal before concluding his tour by visiting the residence of party’s dalit BJP booth president Shivaji Rawat– where discussion will be done on BJP’s booth level activities and programs.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More