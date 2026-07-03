BJP President on a two day visit to Lucknow; to hold separate meetings with DCMs Maurya and Pathak

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who will be on a two-day organisational visit to Lucknow beginning Saturday to draw strategy for upcoming UP Assembly elections in conversation with party leaders, allies and RSS functionaries, will also hold separate meetings with deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak at their respective residence.

“In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year, this visit of the party national president is extremely important for sharpening BJP’s strategy and guide the newly formed team of the state BJP and review the preparations of the party and Yogi Adityanath government for assembly polls. His visit will warm-up the cadre for polls and send some message to senior leaders,” said a senior BJP leader.