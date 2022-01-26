BJP names eight more contenders, denies ticket to four MLAs

The BJP on Tuesday released a list of eight more candidates for the UP Assembly polls. In this list, the party has denied ticket to sitting MLAs on four seats.

In Amanpur, MLA Devendra Pratap has been denied a ticket and the party has fielded Hari Om Verma. In Barthana, the party gave a ticket to Siddharth Shankar Dohre in place of MLA Savitri Katheria while in Auraiya, it has fielded Gudia Katheria in place of sitting MLA Ramesh Chandra. In Rasulabad, the party has snubbed sitting MLA Nirmala Shankhwar and chosen Poonam Shankhwar, who finished third in 2017 as a BSP candidate.

The party has picked sitting MLAs to contest in Patiyali, Marhara and Jalesar. Party in Kishani — where the Samajwadi Patry won in 2017 — and has given ticket to Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar.

With these eight names, BJP has so far declared candidates for 204 seats.

On Monday, a high-level BJP meeting finalised the remaining candidates for the UP polls, with around 80 sitting MLAs likely to be dropped and seats changed for almost a dozen overall, sources said.