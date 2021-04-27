Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP says two hospitals not giving beds to patients, demands action

A DAY after Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP from Mohanlalganj, lost his elder brother to Covid-19, he wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, expressing concern over the state of affairs at two government hospitals in the state capital. He also sought action against those “failing to provide facilities to patients despite availability of beds” at these hospitals.

Kishore wrote that he wishes to bring it to the CM’s notice that the Vice-Chancellor of one of the biggest medical institutions, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), tested positive for Covid on April 5, did not come to the hospital till April 17 and has taken leave till May 8.

He also alleged that the heads of respiratory medicine, pulmonary as well as critical care medicine at KGMU “had not done duty in Covid wards over the past one year”.

The MP alleged that there are vacant beds at KGMU but no new admissions [of Covid patients] are being done and demanded that inquiry should be ordered into the admission and discharge of [Covid] patients in the past 20 days.

He also alleged that at Balrampur hospital in Lucknow, there are 20 ventilators but only five are operational. Kishore said that if patients die because of unavailability of oxygen-equipped beds despite the fact that they are vacant in hospitals, those guilty should be booked for murder.

Kishore also tweeted the letter through his official Twitter handle, pointing out that such lacunae in the system was affecting the image of the state government.

Two days ago, Kishore had made an appeal to allow purchase of oxygen cylinders by patients who are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Earlier, Minister Brijesh Pathak had written to the officials concerned pointing towards “deteriorating health system” in the state capital.