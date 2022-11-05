scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna, 4 others convicted of poll code violation

The court has convicted them under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and section 133 of the Representation of People Act.

Joshi, who earlier was with the Congress, won the last parliamentary election from Prayagraj on BJP ticket. (File Photo)

A special court in Lucknow on Friday convicted BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and four others in a case of violation of model code of conduct while campaigning during the 2012 assembly elections.

“The court ordered that all convicts, including Joshi, be placed on probation for a period of six months before releasing them. The court also ordered them to file two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount before the district probation officer to maintain good conduct during the six-month probation period,” said government counsel (Lucknow) Sonu Singh.

The court has convicted them under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and section 133 of the Representation of People Act. A case was lodgedagainst Joshi and others for violating model code of conduct by moving in a large number of vehicles. Loudspeakers were also mounted on some vehicles, it was claimed.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 06:19:54 am
Apna Dal (Sonelal) national convention: Painful when your own people start opposing you: Anupriya Patel

