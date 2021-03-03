Lucknow BJP MP’s son says he was ‘shot at’ by assailants, police claim attack was staged to frame someone

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son, who purportedly suffered a bullet injury in the early hours of Wednesday, alleged that he had been attacked by bike-borne assailants under the Madiyaon police station area of Lucknow. However, police claimed that evidence suggested that Kishore’s son Ayush had staged the attack in a bid to frame someone. Police also claimed to have recovered the weapon used in the alleged attack.

The BJP MP from Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj seat, however, denied the police’s claim saying his son did not name any person for the attack.

The police are yet to give any details regarding whom Ayush, 30, allegedly wanted to frame as he has been missing since he was discharged from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre on Wednesday morning.

“After receiving information that someone had opened fire on MP Kaushal Kishore’s son under Madiyaon police station area, we immediately reached the spot. The injured was rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre. Later, on Wednesday, he was discharged from the hospital. Following investigation, we came to know that Ayush had himself planned the attack and involved his brother-in-law, Adarsh Singh, to shoot at him. We have recovered the pistol used in the staged attack and also bullets from the possession of Adarsh,” said Lucknow DCP (North) Rayees Akhtar.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Dhruv Kant Thakur said Ayush has alleged that nearly three to four unidentified persons opened fire on him around 2 am on Wednesday. The bullet had grazed past his chest. It has also been confirmed that a .32 bore illegal pistol was used for the attack, he said.

“We are waiting for Ayush to appear before us, so that we can question him. But he is absconding after he was discharged from the hospital. As far as the motive is concerned, Adarsh is saying Ayush had asked him to shoot at him so that he can frame some people. He has given us some names, but we are still trying to corroborate the information. We need to question Ayush to get all the details, and we are looking for him,” Thakur told The Indian Express.

An FIR has been registered against Ayush and Adarsh under several sections, including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC on the complaint of the police.

Meanwhile, Kishore rubbished the police’s claim. He said Ayush, the youngest of his four sons, had got married against their will around six to seven months ago and since then he was living separately with his wife.

“After getting Ayush’s call, I also got a call from the police saying he was being taken to KGMU. I reached there and asked Ayush about the attack in front of the policemen. He said there were three assailants but could not identify them. If he wanted to frame anyone, which is the police version, why would he say that he cannot identify them? The stories do not add up,” said Kishore.

Asked about Ayush being absconding, he said that he will definitely appear before the police.