BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son shot at in Lucknow; cops claim attack staged

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son sustained bullet injuries on early Wednesday morning, after he was allegedly attacked by some bike-borne assailants under the Madiyaon police station limits in Lucknow.

The police, however, claimed the evidence suggests that Kishore’s son Ayush has staged the attack with help from his brother-in-law, and that they also have recovered the weapon used.

The motive behind the purported attack is yet to be confirmed and investigation in ongoing. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has been discharged from the King George Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where he was admitted for a bullet injury.

“Late night we received information of firing on the son of MP Kaushal Kishore under Madiyaon police station area. Immediately after getting the information the police team reached the spot and the injured was rushed to KGMU Trauma Centre where he was given treatment. Later on Wednesday, he has been discharged from the hospital. Upon investigation we came to know that Ayush himself planned the injury and he involved his brother-in-law to cause that injury. Based on his information we have recovered the pistol and bullets,” said Lucknow DCP (North).

Lucknow Police Commissioner Dhruv Kant Thakur said that, as per the allegations, around 3-4 unidentified persons fired gunshots at Ayush Kishore at around 2.10 am. Sources said the Mohanlalganj MP had received a call at around 2 am informing him about the incident, and that he has not registered a complaint yet.

“If Ayush’s brother-in-law shot at him, then, Ayush should’ve shared it. Police probe on. I’ve not registered an FIR yet,” the BJP MP told news agency ANI.