BJP MLA writes to CM, withdraws corruption accusations against official

A BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur district has sent a second letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in as many weeks, this time withdrawing the corruption allegations he had levelled against an education official in Lakhimpur Kheri district in the first letter.

On September 12, Dadraul MLA Manvendra Singh urged Adityanath to initiate action against Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari (ABSA) Brijesh Kumar Tripathi for allegedly harassing teachers mentally and financially.

The official demands money from teachers and threatens them if they fail to pay him a share, the legislator alleged. Singh also demanded that Tripathi be transferred, and a probe be conducted into his assets for being disproportionate to his wealth.

But, in a letter dated September 18 the MLA claimed that he lacked proper information when he wrote the letter. He said Tripathi, who is posted in the Pasgawan block, was honest and sincere.

The copies of both the letters were sent to the District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri, the Superintendent of Police, and the district’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari.

Sources said the misunderstanding arose because of a dispute between two teachers’ associations in the city of Lakhimpur.

To mount pressure on Tripathi, a group of teachers met the MLA and complained about him. Following the meeting, Singh sent the first letter to the chief minister. Six days later, the MLA did a U-turn and withdrew the allegations, saying that based on information collected from Pasgawan it was apparent that Tripathi is honest and sincere, and trying to ensure progress in education in areas under his jurisdiction.

Singh told The Indian Express on Monday, “I wrote the first letter when a few teachers made a complaint against him [Tripathi]. These teachers are from my constituency, and posted in Pasgawan block in Lakhimpur Kheri. Later, I came to know these teachers were trying to create pressure on Tripathi and levelled false allegations. After getting the correct picture, I decided to make a correction and sent another letter to the CM.”

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Lakhimpur Kheri, Laxmi Kant Pandey, said he was surprised to receive the letters from the MLA since Tripathi was posted to Pasgawan only 15 days ago.

He added that he would speak to those who had complained to the legislator, and try to understand their grievances.

Brijesh Kumar Tripathi refused to comment on the matter.