Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

BJP MLA stokes fresh row with ‘green flag threat’ comment

Stoking a fresh controversy, BJP leader and two-time MLA Sangeet Singh Som asked the Rajput community to “pick up weapons to stop the surge of a growing number of green flags” in the country.

Addressing a meeting of Rajput Utthan Sabha on the occasion of Dussehra at Sardhana’s Kheda village on Thursday, the BJP leader, without mentioning any community, said: “Varg vishesh ki abaadi badh rahi hai.  Aatankwaad badta hi jaa raha hai. Logon ko target kiya jaa raha hai. Ser kalam karne ki dhamki di jaa rahi hain. Ye sab chinta ka vishay hain (Population of a particular community is increasing. Terrorism is also increasing. People are being targeted and threats of beheading are being given. This is a cause for concern… To counter these threats, Rajputs will have to pick up weapons. If this is not done, the green colour will be visible in every part of west UP… We will have to fight our own battle in the coming days. We cannot let our country go in the hands of such traitors, and therefore we have to pick up weapons,” Som said.

Alleging that only “green flags” are visible in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, he said: “While the National flag is not seen anywhere in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the onus is now on us — Rajput community – to save our country from the green threat,” the former BJP legislator from Sardhana said.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 01:39:35 am
