BJP MLA Sangeet Som questions UP police cover to ‘criminal’

BJP MLA from Sardhana, Sangeet Som, has sought a high-level probe on why and how the Meerut police has sanctioned two (police) gunners for the security of a hardened criminal ,Bhupendra Baafar, 55, against whom a reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared by the Muzzafarnagar police .

Baafar was arrested by the Muzzafarnagar police along with five of his aides on July 11 in connection with playing a key role in escape of a notorious gangster, Rohit Sandu, from police custody on July 2.

A group of six persons attacked a police team escorting Sandu in Muzzafarnagar where he was brought from the Mirzapur jail in connection with a pending case of murder in the local court. A Sub-Inspector, Durg Vijay Singh, who was shot at, succumbed to injuries in a Dehli hospital on July 12.

“It is shocking and surprising that the Meerut police has provided two cops for security of a hardened criminal like Baafar .Baafar himself is a threat to the people but the Meerut police has sanctioned two cops for his security.It should be probed as to who were the officers behind providing police cover for a criminal against whom nearly 40 cases, including that of seven murders, are arrayed in different police stations of UP and Uttarakhand,” said Som, a two-time BJP MLA from Meerut’s Sardhana

Som has written to Meerut SSP, Ajay Sahni, in this connection on Sunday and has forwarded copies of his letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, apart from a number of officials concerned in Lucknow seeking a high-level inquiry on the issue and punitive action against those found guilty.”