BJP Meet: UP is biggest lab in the country for organisational works, says Bansal

BJP state general secretary (organisation), Dharampal Singh on Tuesday held his second introductory meeting, this time, with party leaders of four regional units — Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur — at the state headquarters in Lucknow. On Sunday, he had held a meeting with party leaders from Braj and the western UP region in Ghaziabad.
Earlier in the day, Singh first met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here, and then he held the meeting with district presidents, district in-charges and state office bearers of the four regional units. Singh’s predecessor Sunil Bansal, who has recently been elevated as a national general secretary, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh and both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at the meeting.
Speaking at the meeting, Bansal hailed the organisation’s work in the past years when the party won two Lok Sabha elections and two Assembly elections, along with victories in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. About the change in responsibilities in the party organisation, Bansal said the change was the rule of nature. “Change in responsibilities is a natural process, and this is a tradition in the party. The state organisation is going to enter the next phase under the leadership of Dharampalji,” said Bansal. Sharing his experience, Bansal said UP taught him a lot. “This is the biggest laboratory in the country for organisational works,” Bansal added.
In his address, Singh said under the guidance of Bansal, the party created a strong foundation in UP and he would carry forward that work to strengthen the party in the areas and booths where it was comparatively weaker.
Informing the gathering about his organisational experience of Singh, Deputy CM Maurya claimed that the BJP would win the next Lok Sabha elections with a huge mandate.
