Mayawati: BJP may go for early Lok Sabha polls

Stating that there is a possibility of the Lok Sabha election being held this year itself, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said in a statement on Sunday that the way BJP has “abandoned deceptive talks about development” and “is promoting fake news against the opposition, and casteism and communalism” suggests their “despair”.

She also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to face a “no-confidence motion” in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Wednesday. The BSP chief added that the way Rajya Sabha is being “kept away from matters related to welfare of people and the country is condemnable”.

“The way BJP and Modi have abandoned their deceptive talks of development and have started talking cremation and burial grounds, talaq, Hindu-Muslim, fake news against the Opposition and casteism and communalism… it is adding fuel to people’s thinking that BJP is now in great despair. And that is why along with the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, they can go for an early Lok Sabha election… probably by the end of this year. By making the Mehbooba Mufti government in Jammu and Kashmir tumble, the BJP has already set the stage,” she said.

The BSP chief said Modi’s speeches in Azamgarh and Mirzapur were “misleading” and delivered keeping political arithmetic in mind. “The country has seen how the BJP carried out narrow communal politics of hate, casteism and division… just like they used to do when in the Opposition,” she added.

