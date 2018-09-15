BJP looks at strengthening cadre base, lines up events in UP

At BJP’s board meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) At BJP’s board meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In an attempt to reach out to voters and strengthen the party base ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Lucknow have lined up a slew of events over the next one-and-a-half months.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state office bearers which was chaired by party state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and party’s national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav. It was also attended by other senior leaders, including Shiv Prakash and Sunil Bansal.

To begin with, the BJP will organise “Swachhata Abhiyan” (cleanliness campaign) from September 15 to October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). On September 16, the leaders have decided to organise “Kavyanjali” in every Assembly segment to mark the first month death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party has also decided to organise a “Seva Saptah” (service week) between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 and September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. As part of this programme, party leaders and workers have been asked to visit villages, slums, organise health camps and other social services among the “poor and the deprived”.

The BJP will also observe the second anniversary of surgical strikes on September 29 as “Shaurya Divas” and then hold a “run for unity” event to mark the birth anniversary of Congress icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Party sources said that this year the prime minister will celebrate his birthday, on September 17, in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he will stay for two days.

Keeping in mind the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, detailed discussion took place on how to strengthen the cadre base till the booth level, the party state president said. Workers have also been asked to actively participate in the voters list revision process, he added. There is nothing political about these programmes, as these are the party’s way of working for the society, he added.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App