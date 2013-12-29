The security guard of Heera Singh Public School in Mathuras Mugarra police station area was found burnt to death early Saturday. A 12-year-old girl,who lived at the residential quarters on the school premises with her two elder sisters,was also found missing at the same time.

The girl,Devki,a student of class 5,is the daughter of BJP leader Heera Singh who runs the school. Heera Singh was in Mathura city at the time of the incident.

According to the police,30-year-old Rajvir Singh was killed by a sharp weapon and his body was burnt with kerosene in the school ground,which is a little away from the servant quarters where he stayed.

The locals saw the guards body in the morning and later found Devki also missing from her room.

Police said the murder could be linked with the missing incident. Circle Officer (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said few persons have been detained in connection with the murder.

Man arrested for sis-in-laws murder

Police Saturday claimed to have solved the murder case of a 27-year-old beautician with the arrest of her brother-in-law and his two friends.

Ritika Srivastava was found stabbed and her throat slit at her flat in Vivek Khand area of Gomti Nagar on Tuesday night. Her husband,Prabhat,had gone to a nearby market and found her murdered when he returned two hours later.

Her brother-in-law Arun Kumar,who runs a stationery shop in Faizabad,and his friends Suraj Lal Nishad and Shubham Yadav,all residents of Faizabad,have been arrested.

Police said Nishad is named in other criminal cases in Faizabad. According to the police,the three reached Ritikas house in a car and murdered her with two knives. Police said the two knives that are used for chopping fish were Saturday recovered from near Gomti river close to Shaheed Path.

Additional SP (Trans-Gomti) Habibul Hasan said the womans husband has not been found to be involved in the crime.

Hasan said Ritika,who married Prabhat following a love affair six years ago,did not like Arun visiting her house and had often turned him out when he visited his brother. She had even slapped him once during an altercation,added Hasan.

