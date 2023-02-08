scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

BJP leaders condemn Rahul’s remark: ‘CM has established rule of law in UP’

The BJP government led by Adityanath is constantly working on the agenda of development without any discrimination, but the Opposition is trying the disturb the atmosphere of the state, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary alleged.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya too condemned Gandhi's remark and asked him to take back his statement. (File)

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying his remarks were enough to prove that he was unaware about history and as well as present.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya too condemned Gandhi’s remark and asked him to take back his statement.

In a statement, Chaudhary said that Gandhi comment’s showed his political immaturity. “Gandhi has not visited UP and hence he is unaware about the development done in the state by the Adityanath-led government. The CM has established the rule of law in the state,” he added.

The BJP government led by Adityanath is constantly working on the agenda of development without any discrimination, but the Opposition is trying the disturb the atmosphere of the state, he alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
More from Lucknow

Chaudhary said Gandhi and the Congress always played with the faiths of people. “Those who questioned the existence of Lords Ram and Krishna are unaware about the social harmony of Gorakshpeeth,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 05:34 IST
Next Story

Judge hearing Vijay Nair plea in liquor case recuses herself

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close