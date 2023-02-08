BJP leaders condemn Rahul’s remark: ‘CM has established rule of law in UP’

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying his remarks were enough to prove that he was unaware about history and as well as present.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya too condemned Gandhi’s remark and asked him to take back his statement.

In a statement, Chaudhary said that Gandhi comment’s showed his political immaturity. “Gandhi has not visited UP and hence he is unaware about the development done in the state by the Adityanath-led government. The CM has established the rule of law in the state,” he added.

The BJP government led by Adityanath is constantly working on the agenda of development without any discrimination, but the Opposition is trying the disturb the atmosphere of the state, he alleged.

Chaudhary said Gandhi and the Congress always played with the faiths of people. “Those who questioned the existence of Lords Ram and Krishna are unaware about the social harmony of Gorakshpeeth,” he said.