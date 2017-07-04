BJP leader to villagers: If they don’t ensure development, blacken faces of Apna Dal MLAs

Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh

CABINET MINISTER Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh has allegedly asked locals to blacken the faces of three legislators — one from BJP and three from ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) — if they failed to execute development projects in their constituencies in Pratapgarh district within 15 days.

Moti Singh — the MLA from Patti in Pratapgarh and the rural engineering service minister — was speaking at a rally at Konhdor village in the district on Sunday. He told the gathering that they should blacken the faces of BJP MLA Dheeraj Ojha (Raniganj) and Apna Dal MLAs Sangamlal Gupta (Pratapgarh Sadar) and R K Verma (Vishwanathganj) if they failed to carry out development works they had promised in 15 days. Moti Singh, the only minister from Pratapgarh, was addressing the gathering in Gupta’s constituency Pratapgarh Sadar.

He urged the people to ensure that Apna Dal MP from Pratapgarh, Kunwar Haribansh Singh, loses his deposit in the next elections. On Monday, Moti Singh told mediapersons that his statement has been presented “out of context”, claiming he had only stressed that legislators must work for development of their constituencies. On his comment on the Apna Dal MP, he said if someone speaks against the (BJP-Apna Dal) alliance, he will treat that person like an opponent.

MP Haribansh Singh said while Moti Singh was a claimant for the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat ticket in 2014 elections, but instead was nominated as part of the seat sharing arrangement between BJP and Apna Dal, and this may have angered the minister. “Maybe he is planning to get the ticket for next election. I have full faith in the BJP-Apna Dal alliance and the government of Modiji. I had met the CM about a week ago along with the three MLAs from Pratapgarh and apprised him of the problems being faced by the people in the district. There is serious problem of potable water in many villages. All legislators are trying to solve these problems,” he added.

MLA R K Verma, who is the former state president of Apna Dal, said he will meet the CM on Tuesday with the video of Moti Singh’s speech. “The minister’s conduct is totally opposite to that of Modiji and Yogiji. We are government’s representatives and we are going to the people telling them about the government policies and work. His statement is condemnable,” he added. Dheeraj Ojha said the minister’s comment was “his own thinking”.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App