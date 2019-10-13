BJP leader shot in Deoband, probe on

WITHIN FIVE days of the murder of a BJP leader in Saharanpur’s Deoband on October 8, another BJP man, a councillor of Deoband’s local body, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons when he was going to his workplace Saturday.

The police said Dhara Singh (52) was going to Triveni Sugar Mills when he was shot at near Rankhandi Railway crossing around 9:30 am. One bullet pierced his skull and he was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital, police said. Dhara Singh was also vice president of the district unit’s backward cell of the BJP.

Several party workers led by the local party chief, Gajraj Singh Rana, visited Singh’s residence.

“The performance of the local police in in question. Our leader was shot dead on Tuesday and we also lost our councillor in Saturday’s attack. The ruling party leaders are being killed while the police have failed to put a check on the deteriorating crime situation,” said Rana.

On October 8, Yashpal Singh, local chief of the BJP’s farmer’s cell and younger brother of the head of Miragpur village, was shot dead by unidentified persons in Deoband.

“We have formed special teams to track down the killers and the crime branch is also working on the case. An enmity seems to be the reason being his killing,” Deoband Deputy SP Chaub Singh said.