Sunday, August 21, 2022

BJP leader beaten by wife; 2 FIRs filed — one against him, another against ‘woman friend’; 5 held for ‘breach of peace’

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, police arrested five persons, including BJP leader Mohit Sonkar, on Saturday. Station House Officer (Juhi) Jitendra Singh said that the five were arrested for “breach of peace”. 

The FIRs have been lodged under various charges, including rioting and criminal intimidation.

A day after a BJP leader was beaten up by his wife and her relatives after he was allegedly found with a “woman friend” in his car, Kanpur Police on Sunday registered two FIRs – one against the woman and her husband based on a complaint lodged by the BJP leader’s wife; and another against the BJP leader, his family members and friends, based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s husband.

The FIRs have been lodged under various charges, including rioting and criminal intimidation.

According to police, Sonkar and a woman were allegedly spotted inside a car by their families in the Juhi area of Kanpur on Saturday evening. Sonkar’s family members allegedly dragged the woman out of the car and beat her up. Later, the family members of Sonkar and the woman got into a scuffle and the matter was resolved after people intervened, said a police officer.

Two persons suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

BJP’s Kanpur-Bundelkhand region media in-charge Mohit Pandey confirmed that  Sonkar is a party leader but added that he was not holding any position in the party at present.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:10:41 am
