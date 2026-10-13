BJP leader tied up, locked in bathroom as masked men loot Kanpur farmhouse

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Two masked intruders overpowered a 57-year-old senior BJP leader at his farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Monday night, tied his hands and legs, locked him in a bathroom, and fled with his belongings, said police.
The leader, Ramesh Singh Yadav, managed to free himself, came out and alerted his guards. Police were informed and rushed to the spot.
“CCTV footage shows the accused scaling the boundary wall after the crime. We are still trying to establish how they entered the farmhouse, as no footage of their entry has been found so far,” said Singh, adding that he is still checking what the assailants made off with.
A three-time block pramukh from Bidhunu, Singh is the BJP’s state secretary of its Backward Morcha. He had contested the 2022 assembly election from the Bithoor seat in Kanpur and lost.
A police officer said Singh claimed the assailants made off with his gold chain, bracelet and around Rs 9 lakh in cash that he had with him.
According to Singh, he returned from Lucknow on Monday night and reached his farmhouse in Neuri village. A few local residents were sitting outside the gate, and after speaking to them, he went into a room around 400 metres from the main gate.
“The door of the room was open… Suddenly, two men, their faces covered with black cloth, burst in and pointed a country-made pistol at me. They tied my hands, legs and mouth and shut me inside the bathroom,” Singh.
About 45 minutes later, when he heard no noise from the room, he began working at the polythene strip binding his legs.
“I came out of the room with my hands and mouth still tied. The moment the guard saw me, he untied me and immediately informed the police,” said Singh, adding that there are four guards deployed at the gate of the farmhouse.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, Deependra Nath Chaudhary said a probe is underway and police are examining footage from the CCTV cameras installed along the boundary wall of the farmhouse.
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