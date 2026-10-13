BJP leader tied up, locked in bathroom as masked men loot Kanpur farmhouse

Ramesh Singh Yadav had contested the 2022 assembly election from the Bithoor seat in Kanpur and lost. (Facebook)

Two masked intruders overpowered a 57-year-old senior BJP leader at his farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Monday night, tied his hands and legs, locked him in a bathroom, and fled with his belongings, said police.

The leader, Ramesh Singh Yadav, managed to free himself, came out and alerted his guards. Police were informed and rushed to the spot.

“CCTV footage shows the accused scaling the boundary wall after the crime. We are still trying to establish how they entered the farmhouse, as no footage of their entry has been found so far,” said Singh, adding that he is still checking what the assailants made off with.