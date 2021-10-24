BJP leader asks women not to go to police stations after dark; she says video clipped

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh hit out at BJP national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya on Saturday for allegedly asking women not to visit police stations after 5 pm, prompting a denial from her.

Maurya, a former Governor, said the video being circulated online is a “clipped” version, with her comments taken out of context.

On Friday, a video had emerged on social media of an event in Varanasi, where Maurya purportedly said, “…ek mahila adhikari, ek sub-inspector wahaan baithti hai. Lekin ek baat main zaroor kahungi. Paanch baje ke baad, andhera hone ke baad, kabhi thane mat jaana. Phir agle din subah jaana. Jao toh apne ghar se kisi ko bhai ko, apne pati, apne pita ko saath le kar jaana, agar zaroori ho. Lekin mahilaon ke liye yeh kaam hua hai… (One woman officer or a woman sub-inspector sits there. But I will say that after 5 pm, when it gets dark, don’t go to police station. Go there the next morning. If you go, go with a male member of family — your brother, husband or father…but for women, this work has happened).”

The BJP has been projecting Maurya as its Dalit face in UP ahead of the Assembly polls.

Maurya told The Sunday Express, “I don’t have a lot to do with this statement. I was in Varanasi yesterday (Friday) on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti at a Dalit hamlet where Dalit and Muslim women were in attendance. I was telling them about the Yogi government and Modi government’s achievements…”

“The SP is in panic… they are scared and I don’t know which statement they clipped and put on social media…” she added.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, “Whatever she said can be heard in the video. We have nothing to do with it at all. Her allegation is false.”