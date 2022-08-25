BJP appoints UP Minister and Jat leader Bhupendra Chaudhary as state chief

Amid a flurry of top-level appointments in various states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday named Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary as the Uttar Pradesh president.

Chaudhary will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. The minister’s appointment is speculated as the party’s attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was one of the communities spearheading the year-long farmers’ protest, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party’s state president.

With Chaudhary’s appointment, who is also the state Minister for Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the BJP will be headed by a Jat leader, after O P Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan.

