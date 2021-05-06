BJP issuing threats to elected panchayat members: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP “after losing in the panchayat polls” was conspiring against the democratic system and threatening the elected members.“The BJP has never respected democracy. After facing defeat in the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, they are conspiring to go against the democratic system. It is their strategy to threaten or tempt elected members which shows that they are misusing power. In the 2022 Assembly elections in the state, the BJP will have to pay the price for this,” Akhilesh said.

Speaking on the Covid situation in the state, the former chief minister said that the “faulty policies” of the Yogi Adityanath government have become a burden for the people.

“With the help of administration, those trying to convert a tragedy into an opportunity are playing with the lives of people. Now, Covid infection is spreading in villages too. Compared to the cities, the healthcare structure in the villages is worse than the cities. There are no hospitals for treatment or testing. There is an emergency in terms of oxygen supply. The honourable High Court has also said that how the BJP government can save itself from responsibility of deaths due to oxygen shortage,” added Akhilesh.

He further said that even after few weeks, people are still dying due to shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and treatment. “Despite their being a long line of officers, black marketing of essentials is not stopping. Medicines are missing from the markets, while the BJP is busy trying to hide its failures,” said Akhilesh.

In a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh said that when it was time to save people, he was busy with elections in other states, referring to his campaign in West Bengal. “The BJP has become a government which ruins lives of people,” he added.