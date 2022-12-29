BJP hits pause button on civic poll campaign, sets eyes on Lok Sabha and MLC elections

With the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh likely to be delayed as the government plans to move the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s order to hold the elections without the OBC quota, the ruling BJP is now shifting its focus on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming MLC elections and the much-awaited organisational overhaul in its state unit.

Sources in the party said that BJP national president JP Nadda and party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will visit Lucknow by the first half of January to meet with local party leaders, core committee members and leaders of different wings of the party to discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that the party leadership will also review the programs and public outreach campaigns run by the BJP state unit in recent weeks.

“With the civic elections likely to get delayed for some months, this time will be used for holding sammelans of different wings of the party across the state, decide the candidates for six Legislative Council seats. Programmes will be organised to reach out to voters and new organizational activities will be held in every district in view of the coming 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said a BJP leader.

Sources said that more than 40 people are in the race for getting nominations for the six seats in the Legislative Council.

The ruling BJP had taken a lead over Opposition parties in its campaign for civic polls with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing prabuddhjan sammelans (intellectuals’ meet) in all the 17 municipal corporations where elections are likely to be held.

The party also appointed senior leaders as in-charge and coordinators for each local body and screening committees were formed. The party had also planned to activate Panna Pramukhs to connect with the voters and hold meetings at the booth level.

Meanwhile, newly appointed state unit BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is still continuing with the functionaries appointed by his predecessor Swatantra Dev Singh. Sources said that he was supposed to constitute his new state unit team after the local body polls. “But now, he may form the new state team of vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, and heads of morchas in the next few weeks,” a source said.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, “Pending organisational works will be completed in this period. The state executive will be announced after approval of central leadership. If we get time of two-three months, these tasks will be completed.”