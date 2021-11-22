BJP Groundwork: Shah, Nadda, Rajnath to address booth leaders in UP

The BJP’s senior leaders such as party president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are set to address the party’s booth presidents’ in six regions in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days with the aim of galvanising the cadre in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

On Monday, Nadda will address a meeting of 27,637 booth presidents in Gorakhpur district, which is the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP chief will also visit the Gorakhnath temple and offer prayers. Later, he will interact with families from the Vantangiya tribal community near the airport. Adityanath and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present along with Nadda.

Sources said Nadda would also visit the home of a BJP worker from the Rajbhar community in Chargawan block for tea. The Rajbhar community has a significant presence in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The BJP’s former ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has joined hands with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The following day, Nadda will address booth presidents in Kanpur. There are more than 22,000 booths in 52 Assembly constituencies in the region. The BJP president will also inaugurate a regional party office and those of seven district units.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in the state on November 25 to address a “booth sammelan” in the Awadh region in Sitapur district. Two days later, he will address a similar gathering in Jaunpur district for the party’s booth presidents from the Kashi (Varanasi) region. Kashi and Awadh are the largest regions in the state in terms of the BJP’s organisational structure. The Awadh region has 33,474 booths in 82 Assembly constituencies while Kashi has over 32,000 booths in 71 constituencies.

Sources said Amit Shah was likely to address such meetings of booth presidents in western Uttar Pradesh and the Braj region later this month but added that the schedule had not been finalised yet. While western UP has over 27,600 booths in 71 constituencies the Braj region has over 27,800 booths in 65 Assembly seats.

The ruling party has been laying stress on booth-level management by deploying active members for organisational activities in every booth unit. On November 12, Amit Shah had said at a meeting of leaders in charge of each Assembly constituency that the party’s mantra should be “booth jeeta toh UP jeeta [Win booths, win UP]”.

Sources said the BJP had activated its booth committees and was monitoring their activities from both the regional headquarters concerned and the state headquarters in Lucknow. The party was also planning to organise four yatras from different parts of the state, the sources added.

A BJP leader said, “Route plan is under discussion. The BJP, in these yatras, will reach out to the masses about the work done by the Narendra Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government, and appeal for support for the double-engine government. Public meetings will be held in all Assembly constituencies along the routes, but the schedule is yet to be finalised.”