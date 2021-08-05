BJP govt misusing Covid curbs to scuttle BSP’s Brahmin sammelans: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government, claiming that “Covid norms are only for Opposition parties and are not applied to BJP leaders during election programmes”.

The former CM said a case was filed against a few of the party’s office bearers and some Brahmin leaders after an outreach programme for the community in Kasganj on Tuesday. “The whole country can see that there are no restrictions for BJP leaders, ministers when it comes to election campaigning. They have full freedom to violate Covid norms. However, the rules are different for Opposition parties,” Mayawati said.

She alleged that the BJP was misusing state machinery to hinder outreach programmes of the Opposition meant for ‘prabudh varg’ (intellectual category). “This happened despite the BSP taking permission for holding these events and following Covid protocol,” the former CM said.

“They are now saying only a specific number of people are allowed for these events. Why are such conditions only for the BSP?” she asked.

The BSP supremo claimed that the government exposed its ‘casteist’ mindset and ‘political prejudice’ by filing a case in Kasganj district against some party leaders and respected members of the Brahmin community.

Further accusing the BJP of politicising the Covid norms to serve its ‘caste prejudice and narrow political interests’, Mayawati said, “This is condemnable.”

She said the events to reach out to the Brahmin community will continue despite such hindrances.