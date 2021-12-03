BJP govt left people to die during Covid lockdown: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of leaving people to die during the lockdown imposed last year because of the Covid pandemic. He alleged that those walking back home were sopped from entering Uttar Pradesh.

The pictures seen in the state during the pandemic “were not even seen during the Partition”, Akhilesh alleged at a rally organised in Lalitpur district’s Ginaut Bagh area.

“Who can forget the pictures when the lockdown was imposed and our labourer brothers had to come from other places? The BJP government put up barricades and did not allow them to enter the state. The government left people like orphans to die. Labourer brothers put their lives at risk and had to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach their home on foot,” said the former CM.

Akhilesh claimed that had his party been in government, it would have arranged vehicles for the labourers. “Had there been our government in the state, not a single labourer would have been allowed to walk on foot. They would have been given a vehicle to reach their destination. The BJP government kept the labourers in a cowshed in the name of isolation during the pandemic,” he alleged.

Earlier in the day, the SP president unveiled a statue of the Khangar community’s icon Maharaja Khet Singh Khangar, and promised that a caste census would be held if his party was voted to power in UP next year. The Bundelkhand region has a sizeable population of Khangars, who ruled parts of Bundelkhand from the 12th century to the 14th century. “Those whose caste is only on paper don’t want a caste census to be done. If the counting of castes is done, then maybe Khangar society may have a huge number of people. For now, they are counted under Backward and Dalit at different places. When we form the government, we will do a caste census,” Akhilesh added.

In a veiled attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the SP chief said, “Those who are backward only on paper can never do anything good for you and me. Those who can’t count, how will they bring in welfare schemes. When we do a caste census, we will give a share based on population numbers. This is what Dr Ambedkar wanted.”

He also took a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath, saying, “A yogi is the one who understands the pain of others as his own. You tell whether he considers the pain of others as his own.”