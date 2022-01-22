BJP govt displayed photos of rioters, seized mafia assets: CM

Launching the new BJP song UP Phir Maange BJP Sarkar for the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday praised his government for a “better” law and order as “photographs of rioters… were put up and public properties that they had usurped were also freed”.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also at the launch ceremony at the party office in Lucknow. The song depicts “achievements” of the outgoing BJP government.

Speaking at the launch, Adityanath said, “The BJP government has kept the promises it made before the 2017 elections. We stopped the dynastic politics in the state, and established cultural nationalism. We gave the state a better environment of security. Photographs of rioters supported by the previous governments who were a threat to peace in the state were put up, and public properties usurped by them were also freed. It is an example for the country.”

After protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2020, at least 10 district administrations have issued notices to around 500 protesters, seeking Rs 3.35 crore in damages.

“It was the BJP which has given mothers and daughters security in the last five years. Bulldozers were run over properties of the mafia which used political patronage to take away from the poor and create an atmosphere of fear,” said the CM.

He attributed investment in the state and its development to a better law-and- order situation. “We have given the state a good environment for investment, and security has been given to everyone without discrimination. No one was appeased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas principle was followed by the state government, the result of which is that benefits of development schemes have reached everyone without appeasement.”

He said: “A total of 45 lakh poor people have been given houses. As many as 2.61 crore poor people have been given toilets in their houses and 1.43 crore households given free electricity connections.”

“A total of 1.56 crore families have been provided with free gas cylinder connections while 9 crore people received health insurance. A total of 1 crore elderly people have been given pension of Rs 1,000 annually. We have given ration to 15 crore people in two phases in the state. Five lakh youths have been given government jobs while 1.61 crore youths recruited by the private sector. Another 60 lakh artisans have received employment under the double engine government,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed that farm loans worth Rs 36,000 crore have been waived for 86 lakh farmers. He also spoke about the Ram Temple construction and the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. “We did what we promised under the principle of ‘Soch Imandaar, Kaam Dumdaar’,” he said.