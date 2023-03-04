BJP govt against Constitution: Akhilesh targets CM over ‘Samajwad’ remarks, SP walks out

SAMAJWADI PARTY (SP) legislators, led by Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday staged a walkout from the state Assembly after Question Hour, objecting to the remarks on “Samajwad” (socialism) made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his speech in the state Assembly recently.

Alleging that the CM’s remarks were against the Constitution drafted by Bhim Rao Ambedkar, they demanded that Chief Minister, who is also leader of the House, should inform where he got this “definition”, which is against the Constitution, from.

During a discussion on the budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred to “socialism” as “mrigtrishna” (an illusion), which he said has “never allowed any country to prosper.” Akhilesh said that this was taken from the “speech of a Prime Minister of a different country in different circumstances” and was “against the Constitution of India.”

“From the Hindi translation of whose English speech did the Leader of the house try to explain the definition of Samajwad?,” asked Akhilesh. As Adityanath was not present in the House at the time, he in turn asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister through the Speaker to respond on from where the table of Samajwad that Adityanath tried to give was taken.

However, responding to Akhilesh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that he was quoting Adityanath “in a wrong context” as he did not talk about the Constitution at all and that from time to time, every leader gives their own definition of socialism or capitalism but added that it should not be quoted in wrong context.

After the request of SP MLAs to take up the issue for discussion was rejected by the Speaker, who asked why the issue was not raised when the speech was made, Akhilesh announced a “walkout” by his party. “This government is against the Constitution”, said Akhilesh.

Explaining his absence from the House on Wednesday, Akhilesh told mediapersons later, “I had to be in Chennai because the programme was finalised in advance. It was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s birthday and the Samajwadi Party was invited along with other parties..”

While speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of giving Uttar Pradesh “one district, one mafia”, and had said that the country will work on the principle of Ram Rajya and not through samajwad (socialism).

Akhilesh claimed that the speech made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly was, in part, a “translation of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s speech”.

“They translated it in Hindi and brought it here. Don’t they feel ashamed? They are saying things about socialism. When we take oath, we accept socialism,” he said. “The BJPhas done privatisation where the system is such that resources don’t reach the last person, but instead are controlled by a few people. They run some schemes to make the poor a little happy. In the name of religion, they mislead people. They don’t understand Samajwad…”