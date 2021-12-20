Uttar Pradesh: BJP flags off six yatras; targets Akhilesh on corruption, riots

As the ruling BJP flagged off six “Jan Vishwas Yatras” from six different regions on poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, it targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) with party leaders hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of running a “corrupt” government between 2012 and 2017.

Flagging off the yatra in Ambedkar Nagar, BJP national president JP Nadda took a jibe at the SP’s campaign slogan —“Nayi Sapa hai”– saying “yeh nayi Sapa (SP) nahi hai, yeh wahi sapa (SP) hai (This is not new SP, this is the same old SP)”, which ruled the state five years ago. “Have we forgotten the kushashan (bad governance) of SP? Have you forgotten the mining mafia?” Nadda said.

Leading the yatra in Mathura, CM Yogi Adityanath said people have not forgotten Kosi Kalan riots and Jawaharbagh incidents that took place in the SP rule, and claimed there has been no “exodus of traders and Hindus” in his government. Referring to Saturday’s I-T searches at the houses of an SP leader and three others considered close to Akhilesh, the CM said: “Did anyone imagine that in five years, the assets of somebody could rise by 200 times?” He added: “The Opposition doesn’t like when borders are safe… What they like are embracing rioters, releasing terrorists and playing with faith.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the yatra from Jhansi. Praising Adityanath, Singh called him an “all-round player who bats very well but when he bowls, SP, BSP and Congress cannot face his inswinger and outswingers”.

In Bijnor, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Ramrajya started under Modi and change was visible in UP as well. Union minister Smriti Irani flagged the yatra from Ghazipur. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan did so from Gorakhpur.