BJP expels party corporator arrested for ‘child theft’

The BJP has expelled a corporator of the Firozabad Municipal Corporation for allegedly buying a seven-month-old boy from child traffickers, the party said on Tuesday.

Vineeta Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal had paid Rs 1.80 lakh for the infant as they wanted to have a male child though they had a daughter.

Chief of BJP’s Firozabad Mahanagar (city) unit Rakesh Shankhwar on Tuesday said Agarwal — corporator from ward number 51— has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

In the letter sent to the corporator, it was mentioned that the decision to expel her was taken after the Firozabad Mahanagar complained to the party’s state unit regarding her “behaviour”, he said.

The child was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction on August 24 and recovered by the Government Railway Police.

Eight persons including the corporator, her husband and a doctor couple were arrested in the case by GRP, Agra.

Police said the doctor couple — Dr Prem Bihari (38) and his wife Dr Dayawati (38) — were running a child trafficking racket.

