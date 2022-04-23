BJP ex-MLAs who joined SP face demolition proceedings

Apart from former BJP MLA Roshan Lal Verma, whose daughter-in-law’s commercial complex was razed by the Shahjahanpur district administration for allegedly being built illegally, two other former BJP legislators who had joined the Samajwadi Party earlier this year are facing demolition proceedings against properties owned by them over charges of unauthorised construction.

The two other politicians who are facing proceedings are former state minister for Ayush and Nakur MLA Dharam Singh Saini and former Tindwari legislator Brajesh Kumar Prajapati. The three former MLAs joined the SP along with former Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya in January. The four leaders had contested the assembly elections on SP tickets, but lost to BJP candidates in their respective constituencies.

In Saharanpur, the district administration has claimed that 12 persons who own 24 shops, including Saini, in Chilkana area have been served notices for “illegal encroachment”.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said, “As per a preliminary probe, some shops in Chilkana were constructed illegally last year. It was found the road in the area should have been broader, but shops were built on the land meant for the road. Some of the shops were also built over a veterinarian hospital which was there earlier. We will take action as per rules and regulations. We have served notices from Nagar Panchayat-level to people whose shops are encroaching government land as per the report of the primary probe.”

Saini on Friday said he has the required documents for the two shops that he owns, and he will submit a reply to the notice soon. “There are some shops under the Chilkana police station limits. I bought the land for two shops a few years ago. All shopkeepers in the area have been served notices that claim that the construction is illegal. We are challenging the notice. I have all the required papers. I still haven’t received the notice personally as it is coming by post,” said Saini. Despite repeated attempts, Prajapati could not be reached for comment.