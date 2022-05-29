BJP doesn’t understand socialism…will bring a book for them: Akhilesh Yadav

A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘mirage’ jibe against the Samajwadi Party, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly and the party’s president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders don’t understand ‘samajwad’ (socialism) and the next time he visits the House he will bring along a book on the subject for them to read.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, the former CM said, “If you had paid attention yesterday, then you must have seen that the leader of the House (Yogi Adityanath) thought of the ‘samajwadi’ pension as Samajwadi Party’s. For now, the BJP should understand what is written in our Constitution – samajwad and secularism. ..And the BJP is repeatedly attacking these three (principles).” said Akhilesh.

“The BJP people should read about democracy, socialism and secularism again. The next time I come to the Assembly, I will bring a book for those who don’t understand socialism,” he added.

Akhilesh hit back at the chief minister a day after Adityanath said in the Assembly that it was sad that “samajwad” had turned into “mrigtishna” (mirage) and that it had come a long way from Ram Manohar Lohia’s vision.

Asked about a meeting of MLAs presided over by him on Friday evening, Akhilesh said, “There are some pointers for the Budget. That information was shared…The government is playing with statistics. They are saying that by explaining statistics, there will be development. It (development) doesn’t happen with statistics. It happens when things reach the ground.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Meanwhile, the BJP was quick to react to Akhilesh’s statement. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “SP is infamous across the state because of its ill practices. They have no policy or agenda and they have proved to be a flop show.”

Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “He (Akhilesh) should read what samajwad is. How he wants to interpret it is not samajwad, but pariwarvad (familialism) which is rampant in the party. As far as secularism goes, he is the one who is stuck with M+Y (Muslim and Yadav) combination, what will he teach about secularism to anyone? Akhileshji, please bring the book, but first, read it.”