UP: BJP corporator, nephew shot at; police say fallout of old rivalry

BJP corporator Shiv Kumar (30), who is a witness in a 2005 murder case, and his nephew Manish (20) were shot at and attacked with crude bombs while they were on their way back home in a SUV, in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj district on Friday night. Jayantipur ward corporator Kumar received bullet injuries on right arm and stomach, while Manish on his left leg. They are undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where doctors stated that their condition was stable.

Police said one Mundi Pasi alias Suneeta, a history-sheeter in Dhoomanganj police station, has been named as the main accused, along with five others.

A case was lodged against Suneeta and her relatives and neighbours identified as Sunil, Rohit, Ashish, Trilok and Rajesh, said Civil Lines Circle Officer (CO) Braj Narayan Singh.

“Mundi Pasi (50), a history-sheeter, was released from jail over a month back. We suspect the attack could be fallout of the murder of Kumar’s relative in 2005. Kumar is a witness in the murder case and Mundi Pasi is one of the accused. We are yet to check the status of the case,” said the CO. Kumar too is facing a murder case lodged at the same police station.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who is an MLA from Prayagraj, and Mayor Abhilasha Gupta visited Kumar.

Singh said Kumar was driving his SUV, while Manish was sitting next to him. As they reached Gadwa crossing, close to his house, a few persons suddenly came near the vehicle and opened fire aiming at Kumar, he added.

While local people came to the spot hearing gunshots, the assailants escaped.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City (Prayagraj), Brijesh Kumar Srivastava added there was an old dispute between Suneeta and Kumar over area supremacy. “Both, Mundi Pasi and Shiv Kumar are residents of Gadwa locality in Prayagraj. Raids are being conducted to trace the accused named in the FIR.”

When asked whether Kumar had ever informed police about his life threat, Srivastava admitted a complaint was made in the past, claiming they had then acted on it.

When contacted, BJP’s Prayagraj city president Awadesh Kumar Gupta said they are keeping a close watch on the development of the case