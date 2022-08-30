scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

BJP corporator, her husband among 8 held for ‘child theft’

Vineeta Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal had allegedly paid Rs 1.80 lakh to a gang involved in child trafficking. Six others, including a doctor couple, have been arrested by the GRP, Agra.

Police hand over the baby to his mother in Mathura, Monday. (PTI)

A seven-month-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped from Mathura railway station on August 24, was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator in Firozabad on Sunday, police said.

Vineeta Agarwal (44) and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal (51) had allegedly paid Rs 1.80 lakh to a gang involved in child trafficking. Six others, including a doctor couple, have been arrested by the GRP, Agra.

Police said the doctor couple — Dr Prem Bihari (38) and his wife Dr Dayawati (38) — were running a child trafficking racket.

The others arrested were Deep Kumar (40), Poonam (43), Manjeet (43) and Vimlesh (38). While Prem and Dayawati run a hospital in Hathras, Vimlesh and Poonam worked as auxiliary nurse midwives. Deep was a member of the child trafficking gang.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...
More from Lucknow

SP, GRP, (Agra), Mohammad Mustaque said, “All eight persons were produced before a local court Monday, which sent them to jail. The gang members had sold the baby for Rs 1.80 lakh. Efforts are on to trace others.” SHO, GRP (Mathura), Sushil Kumar said, “On August 24, one Radha Devi filed a case against unknown persons for kidnapping her seven-month-old son from platform number 8 of the Mathura railway station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:28:41 am
Next Story

Most suicides reported from Maharashtra

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement