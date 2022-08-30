BJP corporator, her husband among 8 held for ‘child theft’

A seven-month-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped from Mathura railway station on August 24, was recovered from the house of a BJP corporator in Firozabad on Sunday, police said.

Vineeta Agarwal (44) and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal (51) had allegedly paid Rs 1.80 lakh to a gang involved in child trafficking. Six others, including a doctor couple, have been arrested by the GRP, Agra.

Police said the doctor couple — Dr Prem Bihari (38) and his wife Dr Dayawati (38) — were running a child trafficking racket.

The others arrested were Deep Kumar (40), Poonam (43), Manjeet (43) and Vimlesh (38). While Prem and Dayawati run a hospital in Hathras, Vimlesh and Poonam worked as auxiliary nurse midwives. Deep was a member of the child trafficking gang.

SP, GRP, (Agra), Mohammad Mustaque said, “All eight persons were produced before a local court Monday, which sent them to jail. The gang members had sold the baby for Rs 1.80 lakh. Efforts are on to trace others.” SHO, GRP (Mathura), Sushil Kumar said, “On August 24, one Radha Devi filed a case against unknown persons for kidnapping her seven-month-old son from platform number 8 of the Mathura railway station.